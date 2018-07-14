Photo: Fabian Balbuena holding the West Ham shirt

West Ham United are close to completing the signing of Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson, and the deal could be announced either within this weekend or next week.
Baluena hinted at joining the Hammers after he posted a farewell message on social networking site Twitter.
The Paraguay international now seems to be heading towards West Ham, and there is a picture of him holding the West Ham shirt which is doing the rounds on the internet.
West Ham have completed the signing of centre back Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/jPsFbeWZ2E
— Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) July 14, 2018
According to reports from the Daily Star, Balbuena will undergo his medical on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Corinthians announced on their official website that the Brazilian club have reached an agreement with the Hammers over the transfer of the 26-year-old.
The 26-year-old may not be a marquee signing for the club, but he would represent a very smart addition and could prove to be a bargain signing.
The Hammers have been very busy in the summer transfer market with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in some exciting players already.