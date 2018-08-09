Photo: Daniel Arzani spotted at Parkhead ahead of Celtic move

Scottish champions Celtic are all set to complete a long-term loan deal for Australia World Cup youngster Daniel Arzani on the transfer deadline day.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the 19-year-old midfielder has passed a medical and joined Celtic on a two-year loan, having completed his transfer from Melbourne City to Manchester City.
He was spotted at Parkhead on Wednesday during Celtic’s Champions League clash against Greece side AEK Athens. The Bhoys were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier and Arzani watched the game from the stands.
Arzani watches on as Rogic’s Celtic draw https://t.co/RDJ6W0OxnV #football #FFTOz #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/Wzeplh6pxf
— ⚽️ FFT 🇦🇺 (@FourFourTwoOz) August 9, 2018
Arzani is a highly rated young midfielder who made three substitute appearances for Australia during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. With that, he became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for the Socceroos.
He is widely considered as the best talent to come out of Australia for several years and Celtic can provide him with the right platform to grow as a top player.
The exciting young midfielder is capable of playing on either wing or behind a central striker and would be a fantastic addition for the Bhoys.