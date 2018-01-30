Photo: Charly Musonda joins Celtic on loan

Celtic have signed the highly talented Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the Scottish champions on an 18-month loan deal.
As per reports, Rodgers wanted to sign the player in the summer but Chelsea blocked the move back then. The Celtic boss also hinted that the player could feature against Hearts on Tuesday evening.
The Belgian joined Chelsea back in 2012, but he has spent most of his time at the club out on loan. Last season the midfielder was on loan at Real Betis.
Having impressed in Spain, Musonda managed to break into Conte’s first team plans at Chelsea.
The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for the Blues this season, scoring once. He will continue his development with regular first-team football at Celtic now.
Brendan Rodgers has done well to develop young talents in the past and the former Liverpool manager could be ideal for Musonda right now.
Furthermore, the player can play without any added pressure at Celtic.
Having completed the move, Musonda said: “I feel really good. Massive club, really looking forward to it. I’m very lucky to be here and I’m very happy to be here. It was quite close last summer. I came and then it didn’t happen and now, spoke with the manager a couple of weeks ago and sort of had the feeling that this is where I’m going to come and play my football. It’s going to be unreal to play at Celtic Park. Hopefully, I can do well for the team.”
Rodgers added: “I’ve known him for a few years. A big thank you must go to Chelsea. He’s a shining light in their academy. There were 24 other clubs interested in signing him. It’s a great opportunity for him to show his talents. He has wonderful ability and is very dynamic. He’ll bring creativity to our side.”