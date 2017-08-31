Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completes Liverpool transfer

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.
The 24-year-old midfielder is currently away on international duty and he thanked the FA for allowing him to complete his medical and other formalities at St George’s Park.
As per the reports, Liverpool have shelled out around £40m for the technically gifted midfielder. Due to a sell on clause in his Arsenal contract, Southampton are set to receive £2.8m.
Chamberlain should prove to be a cracking addition to Klopp’s squad. The English midfielder has all the tools to succeed at this level and Klopp has proven that he is very good at developing players.
The highly talented star will be Liverpool’s fourth summer signing and it will be interesting to see if the Reds manage to get any more players in before the window closes at 11 pm tonight.
The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar are being looked at by the Reds.
Speaking to the club’s media about his move, Chamberlain said:
I’m currently away with England, so I’m at St George’s Park. Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help. I’m not going to say too much today; I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.
Jurgen Klopp added:
I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed. Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer – and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic. I remember the first time I saw him play live – it was at Dortmund in 2014 and he came on as a sub that day and made a big impact. He stood out immediately because of his pace and skills and his attitude in such a big game for a young player; I remember him chasing back to make a brilliant challenge on Mkhitaryan in the box to save a certain goal. We won that game but lost the return match at Arsenal when he started and played well, I think he hit the post. Since then I have followed him and when I heard it may be possible to sign him I didn’t need to think twice. I hear a lot of talk about positions but let’s talk about the player; he is someone with really good abilities who always gives everything for his team. A player that is positive and willing to take risks to try and make positive things happen. He may still be young but he has a lot of experience in the Premier League, Champions League and for his country. Already he is a very, very good player and I think he has the mentality and desire to get even better – and that excites me. This is someone making a tough decision to leave one great club and come to another great club and I think he had many options, so to get him means I am delighted. He didn’t make an easy decision but I think he made a great one to go on this journey with this squad of talented boys and our great supporters. I welcome him to the Liverpool family.