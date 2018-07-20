Philippe Coutinho to help Barcelona to sign Man Utd target and Chelsea star Willian

As per the information gathered by Spanish press Sport, Chelsea star Willian will get his dream move of joining Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Barcelona are now close to signing Willian from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. One of the reasons for this is because of Philippe Coutinho. Willian and Philippe Coutinho were together at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia with Brazil.
Willian spent more than a month with Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho. It was Philippe Coutinho who convinced the Chelsea star to join him at Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
Willian was signed by Chelsea when Jose Mourinho was the manager of the Blues at Stamford Bridge five years ago. The Brazilian professional footballer now wants to leave Stamford Bridge and start a new chapter in his life.
The Chelsea winger is aware that Barcelona are following him as they want to sign him in the summer transfer window. Willian now wants to leave Chelsea and then join Barcelona.
According to the information gathered by the British press, The Sun reports as mentioned in the Express that Willian is also a transfer target for the English Premier League club Manchester United. The manager of the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho trained Willian when he was at Chelsea.
Willian’s decision to join Barcelona over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will come as a massive blow for both the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager and also the Red Devils.
Philippe Coutinho was signed by Barcelona in the January transfer window from the English Premier League club, Liverpool. The former star of the Reds can now upset Mourinho’s transfer plans at Manchester United in the summer transfer window.