Philippe Coutinho submits transfer request after Liverpool rule out sale to Barcelona

Liverpool star attacker Philippe Coutinho has handed in a formal transfer request after club owners issued a statement insisting no offers will be considered for the Brazilian’s sale.
Having already rejected a £90 million offer from Barcelona on Wednesday, Liverpool reckon that the Spanish giants will return with an improved offer to acquire Coutinho’s services but the Kop owners were quick to act in ruling out any potential move for the 25-year-old this summer.
Reds’ owners Fenway Sports Group issued a public statement that stated: “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.
“I think if somebody, in this case FSG, is saying something like this it is the statement,” said the German. “I think I have said it already a few times, but maybe that’s not 100% clear.
“I don’t think I ever told you anything about what I spoke to players [about]. I turned 50 in the summer, so maybe I forget things like this. I have nothing to say about this.”
However, in the recent turn of events, Sky Sports claim that the former Inter Milan star has issued a transfer request in his quest to seek move to the Camp Nou this summer.
Coutinho, who scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League last season, is central of Jurgen Klopp’s plan ahead of the upcoming campaign that involves Champions League football and Liverpool believe that losing the 25-year-old is not worth the monetary returns that they will receive from Barcelona.
On the contrary, however, Liverpool have rubbished rumors that Coutinho has requested his transfer amid speculation linking him with an imminent move to Spain.
The Catalans have also held talks with Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Ousmane Dembele, while Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has also been dubbed to fill the void left behind by Neymar’s record breaking departure.