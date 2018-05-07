We reported on Sunday that Manchester United had agreed an £80m deal with Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and supporters can’t wait to see the potential new arrival in action.
The prospect of such a coveted star lining up alongside Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic has many dreaming of a Premier League title in 2018/19.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be a phenomenal signing for Manchester United. Best feet you will ever see from a 6ft4 midfielder and well capable of playing either the Mourinho way or something more expansive. #mufc
— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) May 6, 2018
@UnitedStandMUFC Yes!! Only The Sun but sounds like it’s true. Milinkovic-Savic, my 1st choice CM to @ManUtd! Beast of a player!👊🏾 https://t.co/pZMfLm3vLF
— Lynne Hall (@lynnehall) May 6, 2018
Amigo !!Thats a hit if this were true
— Judah Daniel (@Jubeitouz) May 6, 2018
I feel Milinkovic-Savić and Bale be our marquee signings this summer.
— James 🔴 (@PxgbaEra) May 6, 2018
This pretty much confirms Fellaini’s departure. Perfect replacement by the boss 👌
— C’est la vie (@dtu_nam) May 6, 2018
If this is true, too expensive but a very talented serbian! A good complement to what we have in the middle.
— A-K-I-₪ © (@akgage) May 6, 2018
Milinkovic-Savic has been in outstanding form this season, scoring and creating 22 goals in 46 games in all competitions.
The 23-year-old can drive with the ball from deep, is a cultured player despite being 6 ft 3 and is deadly in the final third. He will be United’s second-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba (£89m from Juventus)
Lazio didn’t want to part with the Spain-born Serbian international for less than £80m and it appears United were happy to meet the asking price.
With Marouane Fellaini out of contract this summer and Michael Carrick hanging up his boots to become a first-team coach next season, manager Jose Mourinho was desperate for a stellar midfielder to replace the pair.
With United currently 17 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League table, Milinkovic-Savic could be one of many through the door this summer.
