‘Phenomenal signing’, ‘Yes!!’ – fans excited as Man Utd agree deal for Milinkovic-Savic

7 May, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

We reported on Sunday that Manchester United had agreed an £80m deal with Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and supporters can’t wait to see the potential new arrival in action.

The prospect of such a coveted star lining up alongside Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic has many dreaming of a Premier League title in 2018/19.

Milinkovic-Savic has been in outstanding form this season, scoring and creating 22 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

The 23-year-old can drive with the ball from deep, is a cultured player despite being 6 ft 3 and is deadly in the final third. He will be United’s second-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba (£89m from Juventus)

Lazio didn’t want to part with the Spain-born Serbian international for less than £80m and it appears United were happy to meet the asking price.

With Marouane Fellaini out of contract this summer and Michael Carrick hanging up his boots to become a first-team coach next season, manager Jose Mourinho was desperate for a stellar midfielder to replace the pair.

With United currently 17 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League table, Milinkovic-Savic could be one of many through the door this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

