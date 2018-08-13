Petr Cech responds to Bayer Leverkusen’s troll after Arsenal’s defeat to Man City

Arsenal are at the beginning of a new era under a new manager as the Gunners appointed Unai Emery as their new manager after Arsene Wenger decided to step down following the end of the last season.
The former manager of the English Premier League managed the club for more than two decades and following his exit from the north London club, Arsenal went on to appoint the former manager of Sevilla. He was available following his sacking as the coach of Paris Saint Germain.
Arsenal’s new era and Unai Emery’s first official match was against the English Premier League champions, Manchester City. The former manager of Paris Saint Germain started Petr Cech in goal ahead of summer signing Bernd Leno, who was signed from the German club, Bayer Leverkusen.
During the game at the Emirates Stadium of August 12, Sunday, Petr Cech came close to slotting a pass into his own net. The videos and GIFs of that incident was widely shared on social media networking platforms and to one such tweet, Bayer Leverkusen’s official Twitter account replied saying “We might know a guy…” suggesting Bernd Leno would have done a much better job for the English Premier League.
The former goalkeeper of Chelsea has now taken on the same platform to respond to Bayer Leverkusen, where he said: “.@Arsenal we share important values which make us a big club not only on the football side . Fair competition, professionalism and sportsmanship are the biggest ones you teach young footballers and it’s sad to see when other clubs don’t share the same values. .@bayer04_en.”
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) August 13, 2018
To which, Bayer replied: “Hi Petr. It seems our joke about wanting to see Leno, our former player, in action has been taken a bit more harshly/personally than intended. It was only a bit of banter. We’re all for the values you’ve stated and wish you and your big club all the best. Nice 1v1 save on Aguero!”
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 13, 2018