Peter Crouch predicts Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the top four

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch expects Tottenham Hotspur to finish within the top four in the Premier League despite not signing a single player in the summer transfer window.
Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end. The north London club became the first club since 2003 to have not signed a player in a transfer window, and it has left many fans fuming and frustrated.
Although Crouch says that it is ‘unusual’ for a club to not sign a single player, he believes that Spurs have done well in keeping the core group of players with them. They have a star studded squad, and he expects them to finish within the top four yet again.
Crouch on Grealish transfer saga and Levy’s approach
The former Spurs and Liverpool striker says that a deal for Grealish would have made sense. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder is one of the rising young talents in English football, and Crouch believes he would have blossomed under Pochettino’s guidance.
The 37-year-old adds that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has an approach to negotiation and he won’t change that style. Levy has a reputation of doing deals at the last minute, but he never pays over the top.
Spurs were unwilling to meet Villa’s asking price and probably that is why they didn’t pursue him on the deadline day.
“I can understand why they wanted to sign Jack Grealish. It was a deal that made sense,” wrote Crouch for the Daily Mail.
“He is a talented young Englishman and his profile suggests he would have blossomed under Pochettino’s guidance. Had the deal gone through, I could have seen him pushing for a senior cap.
“What you have to remember, however, is Daniel Levy has an approach to negotiations that he will not change. He will never pay over the odds. He has a reputation for doing deals at the last minute but only if he believes they make sense. It’s why he is such a successful businessman.”