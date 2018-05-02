‘Perfect signing’, ‘Scary’, – fans beg Arsenal to agree deal for Fekir

Supporters have called on Arsenal to bring Olympique Lyonnais forward Nabil Fekir to the Emirates Stadium this summer, after The S*n recently linked the French international to a move to London.
Arsenal reportedly want a deal with Lyon for Fekir who ‘hoped to join one of Europe’s top ten clubs in the near future’. The £50m-rated star has been outstanding in Ligue 1 this season and could be on the move this summer as a result.
Fekir joined Lyon from AS Saint-Priest in 2011 and has gone on to make 150 appearances, scoring and creating 92 goals. He’s contributed 23 goals in 27 league games this season and could be the subject of interest from many clubs as a result of such fine form. Fans certainly want him at Arsenal.
Sounds like the perfect signing tbh. We need more youth and he’s one of the brightest around atm. #AFC https://t.co/ykjWMeTF5k
— I Love Arsenal (@love_arsenal) April 30, 2018
Now that Wenger will be gone, I wouldn’t mind seeing Fekir at Arsenal. Imagine a Aubameyang-Lacazette attack with Fekir behind them. That’s just scary
— Nabil (@FekirSZN) April 21, 2018
Arsenal are somewhat overstocked with attackers, however, with Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil so it seems unlikely Arsene Wenger would spend £50m on more competition without letting one or two leave this summer.
Fekir has been linked with the Gunners since 2015 but a deal has never materialised. He should be in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer and may put himself in the shop window if he can impress for Didier Deschamps.
