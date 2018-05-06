‘Perfect for Klopp’, ‘Would fit in well’ – Liverpool fans want to sign Zaha

Liverpool supporters are warming to the idea of signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for £50m this summer.
The S*n have reported that the Manchester United flop is keen to leave Palace to join a European giant and fans seem keen to see the Ivorian international at Anfield next season.
Zaha would fit well in this Liverpool side but he’d be on bench sadly
— Phil (@zidonphil) May 5, 2018
I’ve been thinking of Zaha for a while now… Anyone else thinks he’d be perfect for Klopp’s system at Liverpool? #LFChttps://t.co/ZjhSCW1PZ1
— Football Buzzer (@FutbolBuzzer) May 3, 2018
Would love Zaha 🙏 @LFC
— Mark Thomas (@MarkThomas9) May 5, 2018
I'd Defo have Zaha at Liverpool.
— Connor (@CWillo92) May 5, 2018
Zaha should come to liverpool….. pure quality
— Rayzor (@RAMZO_sTATION) May 5, 2018
Id take Zaha at Liverpool in a heartbeat, would be incredible backup for our front 3
— Haydn (@haydnstpierre) May 5, 2018
Zaha re-joined Palace permanently from Manchester United in 2015 after spending half a season at Selhurst Park on loan.
The 25-year-old has been in fantastic form with the Eagles in the last two campaigns, scoring and creating 31 goals in 63 Premier League outings.
With how consistent his performances are becoming and with how many goals he’s now scoring, Zaha is again being tipped for a big-move to a bigger club.
Palace will be desperate to keep him as the Ivorian is a big reason why they’ve stayed up in the Premier League after such a poor start. The Eagles will only let him go if his £50m asking price is met
Under Roy Hodgson, Zaha has scored more league goals than in any other campaign in his career.
His valuation is pretty steep considering he flopped the last time he was at a big club – making just four appearances for Manchester United between 2013-2015 – but Zaha does look a more mature and consistent player.
