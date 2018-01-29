Pep must fear, Manchester United could sign Fred

Manchester City were heavily linked with a move to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month. However, Manchester United stepped up and won the race to lure the Chilean international to Old Trafford.
After losing out to the Red Devils for Sanchez, Man City boss Pep Guardiola could lose out on another top transfer target in the form of Brazilian international Fred.
Earlier this month, The Daily Star reported that Arsenal and Manchester United are the front runners in the race to sign the South American midfielder from Ukrainian side Shakhtar.
Now, the British source have mentioned that it could be a battle between the two Manchester clubs to secure the signature of Fred, who is valued at 50 million pounds €57million.
It is mentioned that the former Barcelona boss sees Fred as the long term successor to Fernandinho, however, he must fear that Mourinho could splash the cash to sign the player for Manchester United.
The 24-year-old Samba star is a versatile midfield talent, who can effectively play as a defensive midfielder and also as a creative central midfielder if needed. In the current campaign, Fred has so far featured in 24 games in all competitions for Shakhtar, scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists.
At the moment, the likes of Matic and Pogba start in the central midfield for Manchester United under Mourinho. In your opinion, do they really need to sign Fred?