According to AS, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to renew acquaintances with Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta this summer and is ‘trying to convince’ him to the Etihad Stadium. The world-class playmaker is due to announce his future later this month.
Guardiola managed Iniesta at Barcelona between 2008-2012, winning three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Reys. Rising through the youth ranks to the Catalan’s first-team in 2002, Iniesta has gone on to make 670 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 198 goals.
The 33-year-old is expected to leave Barcelona this summer, with a move to the Chinese Super League being mooted. However, Guardiola wants to hijack the deal and keep Iniesta in Europe. The playmaker was a standout performer in Barca’s Copa Del Rey win over Sevilla and may still have life in his old legs.
Although Iniesta has been linked with China, no official announcement has been made so he’s still up for grabs, according to AS. City already have a strong midfield containing David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho, but a player like Iniesta would be hard to ignore if he’s available.
The report says Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the playmaker. Iniesta should make his future plans clear before May.
Stats from Transfermarkt.