Pep Guardiola signs Manchester City extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal at the club.
The Spaniard’s new contract will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021 now.
The Etihad outfit have had a remarkable season under Guardiola in the league and the fans will be delighted to see him stay.
The former Bayern Munich manager guided City to the title with a record points tally this season.
Apparently, City were in talks with the Spaniard for a while now and club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is thought to be delighted with Guardiola’s performance so far.
The Spaniard has been recently named as the LMA Manager of the Year.
Guardiola has won the League Cup with Manchester City this season as well and he will be looking to make his mark in Europe next year.
The Premier League champions crashed out in the Quarterfinals of the Champions League this season.
After having signed his new deal, Guardiola said: “I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here. I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good. I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”
