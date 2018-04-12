Pep Guardiola set to sign Man City extension

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to sign a new deal at the club.
According to reports, talks have been ongoing for a while now and the Spanish manager will commit to the extension before the end of this season.
Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League earlier in the week and Pep Guardiola will be very disappointed. However, the club hierarchy believes that he is the right man for them and therefore the Champions League exit will not impact the extension.
As per the reports, Guardiola will earn around £15million-a-year.
The 47-year-old will be looking to win the Premier League against Tottenham this weekend. City could have won the title against Manchester United but the Red Devils pulled off a stunning 3-2 win at Etihad last week.
Manchester City have already won the EFL Cup this season and the fans will be satisfied with a domestic double.
Pep Guardiola will be expected to challenge for the Champions League next season. City have spent a lot of money on new players and the failure to compete in Europe will not go down well with the board next year.