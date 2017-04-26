Pep Guardiola says he does not want to sign Tottenham’s Dele Alli

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli as a fantastic footballer. However, he did add that Manchester City have no intention to sign the England international.
Barcelona legend Xavi stated that this week Alli is exactly the type of player Guardiola would like to sign for City. However, Xavi has denied giving an interview to The Sun where he made those comments on Alli.
The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for Spurs, scoring 20 goals in all competitions. His outstanding form did not go unnoticed, and was rightly rewarded with the PFA Player of the year award.
Ahead of the Manchester derby on Wednesday, Guardiola has hailed Alli as one of the “most fantastic players” he has seen in his life, but has made it clear that City will not make a move for the midfielder.
“Mauricio Pochettino has to stay calm. Dele Alli is going to be his player next season, I am pretty sure of that,” said Guardiola, in an exclusive interview to Sky Sports.
“We don’t want Dele Alli. He is a fantastic player. He is such good news for English football. He is a fighter, attacking the box he is one of the most fantastic players I’ve seen in my life.
“But Manchester City doesn’t want Dele Alli.”
Alli is a top talent and ideally he should continue playing for Spurs for years to come. However, top European clubs could be looking to lure him away.
Regardless of all these, Spurs would have rejected an offer from Manchester City or from any other Premier League rival cubs for Alli.