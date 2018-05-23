Pep Guardiola plotting summer move for Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering a summer move for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
The 18-year-old centre back is rated as one of the best young players in the World and Guardiola wants to sign him as a replacement for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.
The Belgian is 32 years old and he is quite injury prone. It is sensible to start planning for a future without him and de Ligt would be a cracking signing.
The Dutchman could partner Stones/Laporte at the heart of City’s defence for years to come.
As per the reports, Guardiola will now assess the playing time de Ligt can get at Manchester City and then he will make a move for the defender.
The Ajax star fits the profile of defender Manchester City prefer. He is tactically and technically very good. Also, he is composed on the ball and can play out of the back.
De Ligt has been linked with other clubs this summer and City won’t be the only ones after him. However, they have the resources to beat the competition if they really want to sign him.