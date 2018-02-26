Pep Guardiola lining up summer move for Isco

Manchester City are hoping to sign the Real Madrid playmaker Isco Alarcon.
The Spaniard has been used as a squad player by Zidane this year and the former Malaga playmaker is unhappy with the situation.
According to reports, Isco is a target for Manchester City. The Premier League leaders are ready to make a move for him this summer.
Apparently, Pep Guardiola loves the Spanish international and he tried to sign the player two years ago. It seems that the Manchester City boss is ready to try his luck once again. The report adds that Guardiola is desperate to sign Isco.
Real Madrid will not want to part with the midfielder cheaply and City might have to pay over the odds.
Isco is a world-class talent and he could fulfil his immense potential under the guidance of Guardiola. He could go on to become the ideal replacement for David Silva.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Isco is certainly someone who would improve Manchester City as a team and the Etihad outfit have the resources to make the move happen.