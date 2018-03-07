Pep Guardiola keen on finding a successor for Fernandinho

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to add to his central midfield at the end of this season.
According to reports, finding a successor for Fernandinho is a top priority for the Manchester City boss this summer.
The Brazilian is 32 years old and it is about time the Etihad outfit plan for a future without him.
Manchester City were linked with the Shakhtar midfielder Fred in January and reports claim that they will move for the Brazilian at the end of this season. The Premier League giants were linked with a move for the Napoli star Jorginho earlier this month as well.
Gundogan has been excellent in the absence of Fernandinho in the recent games but Guardiola believes that the German is best suited to a more creative role.
Fernandinho has been key to City’s success in the recent seasons and replacing him properly will be vital for them.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with this summer. Both Jorginho and Fred are very good players but neither of them are specialist defensive midfielders like the City star.