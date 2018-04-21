According to Don Balon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ‘convinced’ the Sky Blues can lure Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to the Etihad Stadium this summer. The Polish international has an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena and could be the subject of a lucrative bid from City as a result.
Guardiola worked with Lewandowski at Bayern during his three-year stint as manager and believes he could convince the £197k-per-week marksman to England at the end of the season. The 29-year-old joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has gone on to score and create 182 goals in 189 games in all competitions.
Real Madrid were in the market for Lewandowski this season, but Don Balon say Los Blancos are pulling out of the race for his signature after struggling to agree a deal. Guardiola is eyeing the centre-forward as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero who has been linked with a return to Argentina.
In Lewandowski, City would be signing one of the best strikers in Europe who has scored 27 goals in 27 Bundesliga games this season and five in nine Champions League outings. The Pole isn’t getting any younger, however, so it’s unknown how much the Sky Blues would be willing to pay for a soon-to-be 30-year-old – Lewandowski’s asking price could be around £132m (AS).
Stats from Transfermarkt.