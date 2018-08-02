Pellegrini must trigger West Ham target Maxi Gomez’ release clause

West Ham are hoping to add a reliable goalscorer to their side before the transfer window ends.
Earlier this week we covered reports of a bid for the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
Apparently, the Hammers have submitted a €30m bid for the 21-year-old forward. However, that offer has been rejected and it will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini returns with an improved offer.
Gomez had a fantastic season last year and he managed to score 18 times last season. A player like him could transform West Ham’s attack and take them to the next level.
The Hammers have signed some fantastic creative players like Yarmolenko and Anderson this summer. However, they are missing a clinical presence upfront. Hernandez seems to have lost his goalscoring touch and Pellegrini must do everything in his power to sign a poacher.
Maxi Gomez would be the ideal option for West Ham and at his age, he is likely to repay the investment as well. The 21-year-old has a €40m release clause in his contract and West Ham should look to trigger it.
West Ham have had a fantastic window so far and signing someone like Gomez would be the icing on the cake for them.