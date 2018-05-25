Pellegrini plotting summer moves for Yaya Toure and Willy Caballero

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is plotting a major summer overhaul.
The Chilean is looking to add to his squad before the start of next season and Telegraph claims that he will look to sign two of his former players – Yaya Toure and Willy Caballero.
Pellegrini managed the duo at Manchester City and it will be interesting to see whether he can convince them to join the Hammers.
Yaya Toure has already confirmed that he wants to stay in the Premier League. A move to West Ham would be ideal for him. The Ivorian is in his twilight years but his experience, leadership and quality could still prove to be priceless.
Meanwhile, Caballero is a squad player at Chelsea and a move to West Ham would be ideal for him. The Hammers are in need of a new number one and Caballero would be a superb addition.
While Toure would be a free transfer, Caballero is likely to come in cheap as well. If Pellegrini manages to sign them on a bargain, it could prove to be a transfer masterstroke.