Pedro Caixinha delivers Rangers injury news ahead of Celtic clash

Rangers take on Celtic in the Old Firm Derby this weekend and manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that the Scottish outfit could be without some of their key players for this one.
The last time these two sides met at Ibrox, Celtic managed to win 5-1 and the home fans will be expecting revenge this time. However, beating Celtic will be near impossible for Rangers without their best players.
According to Daily Mail, the home team could be without Bruno Alves, Declan John and Lee Wallace. All three players will be assessed over the next few days and a decision will be taken regarding their participation in the derby.
Caixinha has revealed that the trio is injured right now and he is not afraid of fielding young players as replacements this weekend.
Ross McCrorie impressed during his cameo earlier this week and the Rangers boss is confident that the young defender will be ready to perform if he is called upon this weekend.
When we were controlling the second half I had to take Bruno and Declan off at the same time,’ said the Ibrox boss. Both have problems and that is the reason I was forced to make the substitutions. We know we have four days so we need to assess them over the next 24 to 48 hours and see whether we have a clearer idea if they can make it. I need to know before I can make my decision for Saturday. Ross McCrorie is going to be one of the best centre halves in history, not just for this club but for this country. You just need to see what he did. He was brilliant. It’s not about age or names. It’s about getting the chance to prove it. I have no concerns about him. I never had and never will have. If he needs to play on Saturday, he will play. If Declan is unavailable then we have Lee (Hodson) as an option as well.