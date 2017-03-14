Pedro Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland

New Rangers manager, Pedro Caixinha, has insisted that the Gers are the biggest club in the country.
The Portuguese took charge of Rangers earlier this week and he aims to bring the glory days back at the club.
He has signed a three-year contract at Ibrox and replaced Mark Warburton who left the club in acrimonious circumstances last month.
Celtic have been dominating the Scottish Premier League in recent years, and are on course to winning the title for the sixth season in a row.
Their dominance has coincided with Rangers falling way off their perch. The club went to administration, reformed and were made to climb to the premier division from the fourth tier since 2012-13. The Gers are now third in the Scottish League, 33 points behind their arch rivals.
That, however, didn’t stop Caixinha to aim a dig at Brendan Rodgers’ side as he claimed that Rangers have the best squad in the league. He said, as quoted by the Daily Record:
We are talking about a worldwide club here. It’s the biggest club in Scotland and is fighting to get to the top again. We know that we are going to get to the top. That’s what we are here for. The challenge is to rebuild the past glory.
He justified his statement by citing the club’s illustrious history of winning 54 major league titles. The former Al Gharafa manager added:
I give you two numbers – 144 years old and 54 league titles.
That is more than enough. We trust the players we have right now. For us this is the best squad in Scotland and we just need to give them that confidence.
Celtic fans took to social media platform, Twitter, to share their opinion:
That fanny who took rangers job saying biggest club and best squad in Scotland 😂😂😂 Jabba writes another script
— celtic matchworn . (@celticmatchworn) March 13, 2017
@Christo72669948 the comedy bandwagon rolls on
— celtic matchworn . (@celticmatchworn) March 13, 2017
Celtic are the biggest club in scotland . Rangers could win the league as much as they want . Still not a bigger club than celtic .
— Christopher (@C_Casson) March 13, 2017
@NatJPeters so when Celtic inevitably overtake Sevco/Rangers whatever they are called, will they then be the biggest club in the world?
— shaneo (@sconeill89) March 13, 2017
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m more than happy for the Gullabillies to keep believing this patter. Makes me laugh. 😂 https://t.co/EG1n8kRHOf
— Gastro Celtic (@Gastro_Celtic) March 13, 2017
@PedroCaixinha best squad in scotland? 😂😂😂😂 are you drunk? #celtic #rangers 👋🏼👋🏼
— louise gilbertson (@loulou5280) March 13, 2017