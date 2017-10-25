Pedro Caixinha odds-on to be sacked before Celtic clash

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is odds-on to be sacked before the next Old Firm derby.
The Portuguese manager has failed to live up to the expectations so far this season and Paddypower have odds of just 1/2 for him to be gone by December.
Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership and they were beaten in the Betfred Cup semi-final against Motherwell.
Caixinha will have to turn it around soon if he wants to continue in the job. Rangers did well to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window but the performances have been quite disappointing so far.
Rangers take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby on December 30th and it will be interesting to see if Caixinha is still in charge of the Light Blues by then.
It is important to note that Paddypower’s odds have no semblance with how the club officials are looking at the situation. The odds simply indicate that the results have not been up to the mark and Caixinha’s job is likely to be in danger.
If Caixinha loses his job, the likes of Kenny Miller are odds-on favourites to replace him.