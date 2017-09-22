Pedro Caixinha hits out at Brendan Rodgers ahead of the Old Firm Derby

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has hit out at the Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of the Old Firm Derby this weekend.
Earlier this season, Rodgers made a comment regarding the transfer expenditure of Rangers this summer. The Northern Irishman went on to claim that Rangers should be considered as genuine title contenders after their outlay.
Caixinha has now hit back at the former Liverpool manager claiming that he spent a lot more during his first season at Celtic.
He said: “How much did he invest in his first season here?” said Caixinha. “You might want to have a look at the numbers. Or if you want you can add the two seasons – the previous one and this one – and afterwards draw your own conclusions. I don’t need to answer to what he said, what he thinks or whatever. I just need to focus on my team and my club.”
The Rangers boss dismissed Rodgers’ comments as potential mind games. He also revealed that these comments do not affect him or his decisions and that he is focused on the game and his team.
He said: “It’s only mind games when you say something thinking that you are going to have one answer or what you are saying is going to affect other decisions or choices. But it does not affect me. It is not my concern, I just want to help to take the club on the right direction to get back to the position where it needs to be, which the club is doing gradually over the last five seasons. One thing I need to agree with is that money brings quality, not only in football. If I have money I can go to one store and buy the best products, and normally the best products are more expensive than the others. That’s the law of the market.”
The last time these two sides met at Ibrox, Celtic emerged as 5-1 winners. The home side will be looking for payback this time but they are simply not good enough to beat the Hoops.
Furthermore, Rangers will be without key star Lee Wallace. The likes of Bruno and Declan John are doubtful as well.
Rangers vs Celtic Key Stats
Celtic are undefeated in their last 45 matches in the Premiership.
Celtic have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 6 away matches in the Premiership.
Celtic have scored at least 2 goals in 14 of their last 15 away matches in the Premiership.
Celtic have won 5 of their last 6 matches against Rangers in all competitions.
Rangers have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches in the Premiership.