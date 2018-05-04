PEC Zwolle confirm Sandler has ‘moved to’ Man City

Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle have finally confirmed defender Phillipe Sandler is leaving and will ‘move to’ Manchester City, saying: “The farewell players are now saying goodbye to the field. Among them Philippe Sandler, who moved to Manchester City.”
Op het veld wordt nu afscheid genomen van de vertrekkende spelers. Onder hen Philippe Sandler, die naar Manchester City verkast. #peczwolle pic.twitter.com/EBhfqpL8U6
— PEC Zwolle (@PECZwolle) April 29, 2018
Manchester City and PEC Zwolle agreed a deal for Sandler in February, but neither club had made a confirmation of the transfer until now. City still haven’t made an official announcement, despite the 21-year-old speaking in an interview about the move a number of weeks ago.
Sandler joined PEC Zwolle from Ajax in 2016 and has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions. He’s represented the Netherlands national team at u20 level, making four appearances, and is now set for a new adventure in England.
First-team football may be hardly to come by initially, as City have the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Eliaquim Mangala on their books. Kompany could leave this summer, as could Mangala in the coming weeks, but Sandler still has a task to dethrone the others.
Despite him being 21, City manager Pep Guardiola could loan the centre-back away for a season this summer, rather than having him play in the reserves, as Sandler has been a first-team regular with PEC Zwolle. It would be somewhat of a setback to stay with the u23s at a non-competitive level.
Stats from Transfermarkt.