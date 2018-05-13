Paulo Fonseca could join West Ham

Shakhtar manager Paulo Fonseca is expected to join a Premier League side this summer.
As per the reports from Portugal (translated by SportWitness), Fonseca is a target for West Ham and Everton. However, the Londoners are closing in on the capture. Apparently, Fonseca will take charge of West Ham soon.
The Portuguese manager has been offered a bumper new deal at Shakhtar and he has had an approach from Everton as well. However, it seems that the manager has already made his choice.
David Moyes has had a mixed spell at West Ham this season and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham appoint a new manager before the start of next season.
Fonseca would certainly bring fresh ideas into the club and he would be an upgrade on Moyes as well. Furthermore, the fans are likely to enjoy his attacking style of play as well.
Everton are looking to replace Sam Allardyce as per the report but it seems like they have missed out the Portuguese tactician.