Paul Scholes urges Luke Shaw to join Tottenham

Luke Shaw has had a tough time at Manchester United since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.
The former Southampton left-back was considered as world-class talent when he joined the Red Devils but the lack of game time and injuries have affected his development.
Since the arrival of Mourinho, Shaw has been a squad player at United. The likes of Ashley Young have started ahead of him regularly.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes (via HITC )that Shaw is still a massive talent and he should leave Old Trafford in order to get his career back on track.
Scholes claimed that a move to Tottenham would certainly improve him as a player.
He said: “I still believe he could be the best in the world and in the summer he could go to Tottenham or somewhere and he could improve. I think sometimes, managers get in their head that there’s a player not for them. For me, I think he could be brilliant but his manager will still find something wrong with him.”
Spurs defender Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club and Shaw would be a very good replacement. Pochettino has done well to develop young players and he could be the ideal manager for Shaw right now.
The England left-back needs confidence and game time in order to rediscover his form and Spurs could certainly help him with that.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but there is no doubt that Scholes is spot on with his assessment. Shaw needs to consider a move away and Tottenham would be the ideal destination.