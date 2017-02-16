Paul Scholes: Manchester United should sign Sergio Aguero

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, says that the Red Devils need to sign a top forward this summer. He specifically wants his old club to sign Antoine Griezmann or Sergio Aguero.
After a stuttering start to the season, United seem to have found their mojo back under Jose Mourinho. United have lost just once in their last 22 games in all competitions. The improvement in form has seen them gradually climbing up the ladder, and fighting for a spot in the top four and a Champions League berth.
In the last few years, United have remained busy in the transfer market and were involved in some big money transfers. Last summer, they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a record transfer fee, and more big names are expected to arrive in the upcoming transfer window.
Scholes said, as quoted by Daily Mail:
A centre forward to help Ibrahimovic. Griezmann – or Aguero wouldn’t be bad!
We’ll have to see defensively when they play Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will determine whether he needs a centre half. Right-back, left-back not a problem.
Goalkeeper not a problem, unless Real Madrid want him [David de Gea].
Atletico Madrid forward, Griezmann, who was placed third in the Ballon d’Or, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with United, suggested that the Red Devils should target City’s out-of-favour striker Sergio Aguero to complement Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Ibrahimovic has made a huge impact since arriving on a free transfer from PSG last summer, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League. Although, at 35, he is still performing at a high level, United should look for other options next summer.
Aguero, who has scored 113 goals in 169 Premier League games, has been dropped to the bench in recent matches by Pep Guardiola in favour of Gabriel Jesus, and that has led to speculation on his long term future at City. However, with Jesus now injured, Aguero has a chance to impress his manager and get back into his good books. Aguero would be a terrific signing for United, but it is hard to think City will sell one of their star players to their derby rivals.