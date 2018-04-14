Paul Robinson reacts to Peacock-Farrell’s performance against Aston Villa

Leeds United lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last night and the fans will be frustrated with another poor display from their team.
However, the young Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was a bright spark for them throughout the game.
The 21-year-old was fantastic in between the sticks and Paul Heckingbottom’s side could have humiliated if not for the Northern Ireland U21 international.
Peacock-Farrell has managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Elland Road and the fans will be expecting more of these performances from the talented young keeper in future.
Former Leeds keeper Paul Robinson seemed very impressed with the 21-year-old’s showing against Aston Villa. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate the player after the game.
Congrats on man of the match lad 👏👏👏 @bailey_pf
— Paul Robinson (@GKPaulRobinson) April 13, 2018
The player thanked Robinson for his praise and then sent out a message to the fans after the game. Peacock-Farrell explained that it was a poor result for the team but he is happy to have performed well.
Thanks Robbo 👍🏼
— B Peacock-Farrell (@bailey_pf) April 13, 2018
Not the result we were hoping for but happy to get MOTM #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/kjja0RQmxt
— B Peacock-Farrell (@bailey_pf) April 14, 2018