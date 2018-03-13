Paul Merson wants Brendan Rodgers to replace Arsene Wenger

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Arsenal should appoint Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Arsene Wenger.
The Gunners have had a terrible season by their standards and Arsene Wenger could be out of the club at the end of this season.
The former Gunners star claimed that Rodgers has done an excellent job at Celtic so far and he took Liverpool to the cusp of Premier League glory as well. Merson also revealed that he would be shocked if the former Liverpool manager does not take over at Emirates soon.
Merson said: “I don’t know why he doesn’t get the Arsenal job. He fits Arsenal great, the nearest Liverpool have ever come to winning the league for a long long time is when Brendan Rodgers was in charge. He’s done nothing wrong at Celtic. To do what they’ve done, people can say it’s Scottish football and Celtic are head and shoulders above, but every team they played on that run treated it like a cup final, which is difficult sometimes. I think he [Rodgers] now needs a change and needs to come back down. I’ll be shocked if he didn’t get a good job, I’d be quite shocked if he didn’t get the Arsenal job.”
🤔 Brendan Rodgers for Arsenal?
💪 The #CelticFC boss has Merse’s backing. #AFC
— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 11, 2018
There is no doubt that the former Swansea boss is a very good coach and he will only get better with experience and time. However, Rodgers is yet to win something of note and a club like Arsenal needs proven winners.
Arsenal need to bring someone in who the fans can trust. Rodgers is clearly not that option. Bringing him in would be a gamble for the Londoners and the fans won’t appreciate the move.