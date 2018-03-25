Paul Merson says West Ham fans need to be more supportive

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has hit out at the West Ham fans for their recent protests.
The Hammers faithful invaded the pitch during their team’s 3-0 defeat against Burnley earlier this month and Merson believes that the players won’t be able to handle another behaviour like that.
He said that West Ham fans need to get behind the players and steer them clear of the danger zone. Merson claims that if West Ham get relegated this season it will be because of the fans.
According to the popular pundit, West Ham fans need to be more supportive.
He said: “If West Ham go down now, their crowd will send them down. Those fans need to bite their tongue and get behind the team because the players won’t be able to handle it if they start invading the pitch and protesting again.”
It will be interesting to see how the West Ham fans respond to these comments.
Quite frankly, these remarks are ridiculous. If West Ham are relegated, it will be because of their performances.
Despite adding to their squad in the summer, the players have struggled to turn up in key matches. The lack of character and commitment is evident in this West Ham side.