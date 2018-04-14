Paul Merson says Harry Kane will win the Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are set to battle it out for the Golden Boot this season and Paul Merson believes the Tottenham forward will end up winning it.
According to the Sky Sports pundit, Harry Kane is likely to play a lot more than the Liverpool winger and he should be able to secure his third straight Golden Boot award this season.
Merson believes that Salah is likely to be rested in the Premier League. Liverpool are in the Champions League semi-finals right now and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Klopp rest his best players in the league.
He said: “Harry Kane is probably going to win the Golden Boot after having that goal at Stoke awarded to him on appeal. He has a big advantage on Mo Salah, because Liverpool will have to rest him now for their Champions League games. Kane is already going to play a game more because Tottenham have a match in hand and he’s only four goals behind now.”
Liverpool are close to securing their place in the top four as well and they will be hoping to concentrate on the games against Roma now.
Salah has managed to score 30 goals in the Premier League so far and Harry Kane is five goals behind. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the prestigious award eventually.