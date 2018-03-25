Paul Merson raves about Jonjo Shelvey’s passing range

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he would like to see Jonjo Shelvey in the England squad.
Merson claims that Shelvey is unlikely to earn a place in the World Cup squad but the Newcastle midfielder should have been given a chance to prove himself in the international friendlies.
According to the Sky Sports pundit, the Newcastle playmaker has the best passing range in the Premier League and he would have been an asset for Southgate.
Merson said: “Shelvey deserves a chance. No-one else passes the ball like him. He has the best range in the league in my opinion. Even Jack Wilshere doesn’t have his passing range.”
There is no doubt that Shelvey has the talent to be an influential Premier League midfielder in future but he needs to be more calm and consistent. The Newcastle star has often been criticised for losing his temper and being inconsistent.
Furthermore, to claim that Shelvey has the best passing range in the Premier League is quite absurd. The likes of De Bruyne and Fabregas are sensational passers. Both players are miles ahead of the 26-year-old Newcastle star in terms of talent and maturity as well.