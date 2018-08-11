Paul Merson predicts the result of Wolves vs Everton

Wolves take on Everton in their Premier League opener later today and both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their season.
The newly-promoted side have been excellent in the transfer window and the fans will be expecting them to challenge for the top eight places this season.
Nuno’s side were well ahead of everyone else in the Championship last season and their style of play could lead them to success in the Premier League as well.
It will be interesting to see how quickly their new players adapt to the new surroundings now.
Meanwhile, Marco Silva had an eventful deadline day as well. The Toffees signed the likes of Zouma, Mina, Bernard and Gomes.
Everton fans will be looking forward to an exciting season this year and a win on the opening day would be a huge morale boost.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that this will be a close contest and the two teams are likely to cancel each other out.
Merson believes that the match will end 1-1. Everton won’t be
It will be interesting to see how the two sides approach this game. Both teams have attacking talent in abundance and this could turn out to be a cracker of a contest.