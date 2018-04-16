Paul Merson predicts the result of West Ham vs Stoke City

West Ham host Stoke City in the Premier League this week and the Hammers will be looking to pick up a vital win over their relegation rivals here.
David Moyes’s men are six points clear of the drop zone and they cannot afford to drop points now. The Londoners will be desperate for a win. Meanwhile, Stoke City are four points adrift of safety and a defeat here could be catastrophic for them.
West Ham will be confident heading into this game because of their impressive home form and Stoke City will need to be at their best to pull off an upset. The Hammers have lost just 2 of their last 10 home league matches. On the other hand, Stoke City have lost four in a row and are now winless in their last nine games.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that West Ham are the better team and they are likely to edge this one 2-1. Merson has also claimed that Marko Arnautovic is likely to do the damage against his former side this week.
He said: “It’s a cup final for Stoke, a game they have to win to have a chance of staying up. But I think they are going to lose and they are going to be in major trouble. Marko Arnautovic has looked good recently and could cause problems against his former side.”