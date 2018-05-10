Paul Merson predicts the result of West Ham vs Manchester United

West Ham face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.
The Hammers have had a poor season by their standards and Moyes will want to finish on a high. A win over his former side would be perfect.
West Ham are currently 15th in the Premier League table and the fans would have expected a lot better from their side at the start of the season.
Manchester United were beaten by Brighton last time out and West Ham will be a tricky outing for them as well. Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways and this should be a fascinating contest.
The Old Trafford outfit have sealed second place in the table and they could look to rest their key players ahead of the FA Cup final.
However, they cannot afford to head to the final with two back to back defeats and therefore this will be a must-win game for the away side.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Manchester United will edge this one (2-1) but both sides are likely to get on the score sheet.
He said: “What Jose Mourinho said after the Brighton game was spot on – people thought it was a bit harsh, but I did not think so. These lads were given a chance, but they looked like they were thinking, ‘We are only playing because he has made changes for next week, when we won’t be playing (the FA Cup final).’ And you can’t go out with that attitude. West Ham have gone great, but I have to go for a response here and I would be shocked if there was not one, so I am going to go 2-1 United. They cannot go into the Cup final playing like this – you can’t just turn it on and off like a tap.”