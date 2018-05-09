Paul Merson predicts the result of Tottenham vs Newcastle

Tottenham will look to strengthen their place in the top four when they face Newcastle in the Premier League tonight.
Meanwhile, the Magpies will be hoping to end their losing streak here. Newcastle have done well against Spurs in the last few seasons and Benitez will be hoping for more of the same here.
Spurs have lost their last three home games and Newcastle and Pochettino will have to be careful here.
Tottenham cannot afford to slip up in the top four race right now and this is a must-win game for them. As for the away side, they have got nothing to lose and the fans will be expecting a brave performance from the players.
Newcastle have beaten the drop and are in the top half right now.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Tottenham will bounce back from their defeat against West Brom last time out.
Merson claims that Tottenham will pick up a narrow win over the Magpies and continue their charge for a top-four finish.
He said: “If you look at Spurs’ fixtures, then if you had to pick two teams to play at home, it would be Newcastle and Leicester. But at the same time, Newcastle do not get the chance to go to Wembley too often, do they? And their fans may make it a bit of a party. I think Spurs will win, Newcastle were poor at Watford on Saturday – better second half, but it is easy to play when you are 2-0 down. They have to be careful, though, as they have good fans and if they turn up in their thousands at Wembley, they will want them to put on a show. And if they do not, Spurs are the type of team that can embarrass you on their day. The pressure is severely on Tottenham, though, so I think they will win 2-1.”