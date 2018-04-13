Paul Merson predicts the result of Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend and the home side will be looking to close in on a top-four finish with a win.
Manchester City are going through a rough patch right now and Pochettino’s men will be looking to take full advantage of that. The Etihad outfit have lost their last three matches in all competitions and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win.
However, Tottenham have been in outstanding form and City will be dreading the trip to Wembley this week.
Spurs cannot afford to drop points in the top four race right now and the hosts will do everything they can to win. The likes of Kane, Eriksen and Son are in superb form and they will cause problems for City’s leaky defence.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has explained that City look tired right now and they simply do not have the grit to pull out results in these circumstances. He went on to predict a 3-1 win for Tottenham.
He said: “I don’t see how City pick themselves up. They look like they are out on their feet and the last place they want to be going is Tottenham. They look tired and the manager has also tried to be clever a few times and changed things. A lot of their players have played a lot of matches. I think he got the team wrong at Everton the week before they played Liverpool. The team was too strong. The league was done, they should have rested everybody and if they lose then they lose. I think there have been a few bad decisions in the last month or so and that’s where it has gone wrong. They have been great but if they lose this game it has fizzled out a bit and they haven’t shown that real grit too many times this season to turn things around.”