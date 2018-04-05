Paul Merson predicts the result of the Chelsea vs West Ham game

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League this weekend and the Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
Tottenham humiliated them at their own ground last week and the defending champions will need to respond quickly. They are falling behind in the top four race and Conte’s men cannot afford to drop more points.
As for West Ham, survival is not yet secured and the Hammers will need to do their best in these games. West Ham have shown that they can perform in the big games and Moyes will fancy his chances against an inconsistent Chelsea team.
The Blues need to improve a lot and win most of their remaining games in order to qualify for Champions League football.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Chelsea are likely to return to winning ways this weekend and West Ham are likely to end up on the losing side.
He said: “It’s a big game but I do fancy Chelsea. After last week, though West Ham had a good result, it’s a huge game for Chelsea. Chelsea have to put a show on for their fans after last week against Tottenham. That was a disaster. Fair play to West Ham last week, to turn up in major pressure. It’s unbelievable. For me, I just think this is a game too far for them.”
Merson went on to predict a 2-0 win for Chelsea.