Paul Merson predicts the result of Swansea vs Southampton

Swansea host Southampton in the Premier League tonight and it will be a cup final for both teams.
They are level on points and a win here could be massive for either team. West Brom are close behind and neither side can afford to slip up right now.
Southampton could secure Premier League safety with a win tonight because of their superior goal difference.
The Saints have an impressive record against Swansea and they will be hoping to extend it. They have won three of their last four league encounters at Swansea. Having said that, Southampton are winless in their last six and they will need to put on an improved display here.
The Swans have now failed to win seven league games but they are hard to beat at home. The Welsh outfit have lost only one of their last six at the Liberty Stadium.
This will be a close contest and it will be hard to separate the two teams.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Swansea are likely to edge this one.
He said: “Swansea are good at home and have decent players, and I think Southampton have to win – they will not want to go into the final match against one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time needing to win. However, I am going to go for Swansea to win – I am going to forget their last few results, which were hard fixtures, and say they will win at home.”
Merson predicts a 2-1 win for the hosts tonight.