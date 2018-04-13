Paul Merson predicts the result of Swansea vs Everton

Swansea host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and the hosts will be desperate for a win.
The Welsh outfit are fighting for survival and they cannot afford to drop points here. Meanwhile, Everton boss Sam Allardyce is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s inconsistencies and the away fans will be expecting a big performance here.
It will be interesting to see which side wants it more this weekend. The desire to win could make a massive difference in this game. Both teams are in need of a win badly.
Popular Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has explained that Swansea could pick up a massive result here against Everton.
Despite the Toffees being the better side, Swansea are far more determined and motivated.
Merson says that this game will be a cup final for the Swans and they will look to put their best foot forward. With the tough games coming up, Swansea cannot afford to slip up in these matches and they are likely to edge this one.
Merson said: “It’s like the third day of golf Open, it’s the moving weekend! Things could really get sorted out. Are Swansea, Palace and Huddersfield going to have easier games before the end of the season? I don’t think so. These are probably their marked games where they have to get three points. It’s a cup final for Swansea and I think they will edge it.”
Merson went on to predict a 1-0 win for the home side.