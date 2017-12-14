Paul Merson predicts the result of Stoke City vs West Ham

Stoke City host West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend and the Potters will be under enormous pressure to win here.
Mark Hughes’ men are in atrocious form right now and the home fans will be hoping for a positive reaction here.
Meanwhile, West Ham are clearly on the up ever since the arrival of David Moyes. The former Everton boss has managed to improve the Hammers defence and the Londoners are reaping the rewards of a well organised back four.
However, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that the home side are likely to edge this one. He has predicted a 1-0 win for the Potters.
What a week for West Ham, phenomenal. Just got beaten by Manchester City, beat Chelsea, draw with Arsenal, and don’t let in a goal in the last two games. Who would have thought that would happen in a month of Sundays? I saw them at Everton a few weeks ago and they got smashed. But Stoke need to win this game and I don’t like going against them at home. Their form recently has not been good but this is a must-win game. Mark Hughes will be under even more pressure from the fans if they don’t win.
West Ham were very good against Manchester City despite being beaten narrowly. They were excellent against Chelsea and the 1-0 win over the Blues gave them a lot of confidence. The Hammers followed it up with a 0-0 draw against Arsenal during the midweek.
They will fancy their chances against Stoke City on current form and it would be really shocking to see the Potters get something out of this game. West Ham have the confidence and momentum to secure the three points.