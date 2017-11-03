Paul Merson predicts the result of Stoke City vs Leicester City

Stoke City host Leicester in the Premier League this weekend and both teams will be looking to put together a winning run after their impressive performances last week.
According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, both teams are likely to cancel each other out this weekend and the match is likely to end in a draw.
He wrote: “Stoke had a great result at Watford and Leicester are where they are because they have had some difficult games, but I can see them getting out of it no problem. But I can see nothing between these teams, so 1-1.”
The Potters were very well organised against Watford and Hughes will be hoping for a similar showing tomorrow. Meanwhile, Leicester City picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Everton.
The Foxes are unbeaten in five of their last six league games. However, they have managed to win just twice during that period. Claude Puel will be looking to get some points on the board now and he will fancy Leicester’s chances of a win here. The fans as well as Puel won’t be happy if the Foxes are held to a draw once again. Similarly, Stoke will not want to drop points at home either.
In terms of injuries, the Foxes will be without Matty James and Robert Huth. Adrien Silva remains unavailable for the away side.
As for Stoke City, Ireland and Cameron are ruled out of this game with injuries. The likes of Shawcross and Johnson will be assessed closer to kick-off.
