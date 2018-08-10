Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Tottenham

Newcastle take on Tottenham in the opening game of the Premier League this weekend.
The Magpies will be looking to get off to a flyer with a morale-boosting win over Spurs. Meanwhile, Tottenham will be looking to put the transfer window disappointment behind them and lift the spirits around the club with a win.
The last few matches between these two teams have been quite entertaining and it will be interesting to see how the two sides approach this weekend’s clash.
According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, the match is likely to end in a draw.
Merson believes that the two sides will cancel each other out. Rafa Benitez will make his side hard to beat and Tottenham will struggle because of the World Cup.
Pochettino could be without some of his key players for this game and Merson claims that a goalless draw is very much on the cards here.
The home side won’t be too unhappy if that is the case. However, Pochettino and the Spurs fans are likely to be disappointed to drop points in their first game of the season.