Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Arsenal

Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and Rafa Benitez will fancy three points here.
The Gunners can be quite inconsistent at times and it will be interesting to see how they react after a long trip to Russia. Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by CSKA last night.
Newcastle players will be a lot fresher for this game and they will make life difficult for the away side.
The Magpies are well placed to finish in the top half this season and they cannot afford to drop points now. Rafa Benitez has done very well to steer his side clear of the relegation zone.
The home side will be full of confidence after three back to back wins in the league and this should be a cracking contest.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Arsenal will struggle to get a win here and Newcastle are likely to extend their unbeaten run.
He said: “Newcastle have been alright recently. They will give you chances but they will have a go while Arsenal will have had a long trip to Russia on Thursday. Arsenal have not been great but they have won games recently, so credit where it is due. After a load of hard fixtures they have had easy fixtures and they have put those teams to bed at home. You can’t ask for much more. They have done well considering they were up against it.”
Merson went on to predict a 2-2 draw.