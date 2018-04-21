Paul Merson predicts the result of Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham in the FA Cup later today and Jose Mourinho will be looking to take another step closer to the trophy with a win here.
The Red Devils have failed to challenge for the title and they will be hoping to finish the season on a high with a domestic trophy.
Meanwhile, it is similar scenario at Tottenham. Despite all the progress under Pochettino, the Londoners have nothing to show form. They will be looking to end the trophy drought this season.
Both sides will be desperate for a win and this should be a fascinating contest between two tactically astute managers.
Tottenham managed to beat Manchester United at Wembley earlier this season and the Red Devils will be looking to avenge that defeat here.
According to the Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, Jose Mourinho’s sides always turn up for the big games and they are likely to edge this one as well.
Mourinho is a proven winner and he will know how to grind out a result. Merson predicts a 2-1 win for Manchester United.
Merson said: “I’m going to favour United here because Jose Mourinho gets the tune in big football matches, and Spurs haven’t really done that.”