Paul Merson predicts the result of Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford this weekend and both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the title race with a win.
City have been unplayable recently and Pep Guardiola will be desperate to get one over Jose Mourinho here. Both managers are world class tacticians and this should be a fascinating contest.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are heading into this game on the back of a win over Arsenal and they will be confident of getting a result at home.
According to the Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, the two sides are likely to cancel each other out and the match is likely to end in a draw.
He said: “United have to win, now they have beaten Arsenal. If they had drawn at Arsenal, a win over City would still leave them too far back. Now United have had two massive results at Watford and Arsenal, they actually have to take the game to City now. These are the games you look forward to all week, but often these games disappoint. This one will be different though. Jose Mourinho is a master in these big games at setting up to contain the opposition, but they really have to have a go on Sunday. Paul Pogba will be a big miss, and if he was playing, then I would go for United, but they will have enough not to get beaten. City are chasing records, so will also have a go. I can’t wait.”
In that case, Manchester City fans should be very disappointed. They have been far superior in terms of quality and form this season. Furthermore, the home side will be without their best midfielder Pogba and their best defender Bailly.
There is no reason why City cannot win at Old Trafford. A draw would be a disappointment for the visitors.