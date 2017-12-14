Paul Merson predicts the result of Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and the home side will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win here.
Pep Guardiola’s men have been unplayable at times this season and Spurs will need some luck to get something out of this game.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson thinks that Manchester City will be too hot to handle for the Londoners this week.
Merson claims that Spurs would have given City a run for their money if they had their best players available. However, Sanchez, Alderweireld and Wanyama are ruled out and it will prove to be damaging.
The Sky Sports pundit went on to claim that Manchester City are likely to win 3-1 against Tottenham this weekend.
If Tottenham had their best team out they would give them a game but I don’t think they will do it with the defenders they have out. Toby Alderweireld is probably the best defender in the world in my opinion and he is badly missed. And Davinson Sanchez is out along with Victor Wanyama, so they are missing big players. Otherwise it would have been game on.
It will be interesting to see how Pochettino copes without his best defensive players at Etihad. City’s free flowing attack has found a way past most teams this season.